4 Articles by Traci D. Mitchell
5 More Foods To Help Balance Your Hormones
When your hormones are out of balance, you know it. Stress takes over, weight creeps on for seemingly no reason at all, a full night of sleep is a...
December 23 2015
How To Eat Right For Your Body Type
There is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.
May 5 2015
Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal With Cinnamon & Honey
This is arguably the easiest breakfast I’ve ever made. Prepare this oatmeal the night before, or whip up a bigger batch and you’ve got a healthy...
July 10 2014
Sweet Potato Brownies (They're Gluten-Free!)
The sweet potato has certainly earned its reputation as a healthy and delicious food that needs very little, if anything, added to it to get great...
June 20 2014