4 Articles by Traci D. Mitchell

5 More Foods To Help Balance Your Hormones

When your hormones are out of balance, you know it. Stress takes over, weight creeps on for seemingly no reason at all, a full night of sleep is a...

#food as medicine #hormones #coconut oil #food
December 23 2015
Healthy Weight

How To Eat Right For Your Body Type

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to weight loss.

#nutrition #wellness #weight loss #body image
May 5 2015

Overnight Chia Seed Oatmeal With Cinnamon & Honey

This is arguably the easiest breakfast I’ve ever made. Prepare this oatmeal the night before, or whip up a bigger batch and you’ve got a healthy...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
July 10 2014

Sweet Potato Brownies (They're Gluten-Free!)

The sweet potato has certainly earned its reputation as a healthy and delicious food that needs very little, if anything, added to it to get great...

#gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #healthy foods #coconut oil
June 20 2014