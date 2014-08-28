5 Articles by Torrie Pattillo

Healthy Weight

How I Lost 25 Pounds With Ease

Emotional eating is not something I had to just accept. Kicking the habit actually has a blueprint. I finally discovered what would help me stop...

#happiness #personal growth #body image #depression #healthy foods
August 28 2014

10 Green Smoothies That Won't Break The Bank

We've all heard of the amazing benefits of green smoothies. People everywhere are using green smoothies to transform their health. Every good...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #superfoods #food
July 11 2014

A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy

A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...

#gluten-free recipe #vegetarian #vegan #healthy foods #kale
October 19 2013

10 Quotes To Give Your Life Meaning, Clarity & A Dose Of Magic

During childhood, my mom took me to the library or bookstore every single week. As I read, I always saw symbolism and deeper meaning in the text, even...

#personal growth quotes #happiness #joy #personal growth #depression
October 8 2013

10 Myths That May Be Damaging Your Health

Nothing gets people angrier than getting sick despite making every effort to practice preventative measures and following the advice they're...

#gluten #Raw Food #protein #wellness #digestion
April 4 2013