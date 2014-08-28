5 Articles by Torrie Pattillo
Torrie Pattillo
How I Lost 25 Pounds With Ease
Emotional eating is not something I had to just accept. Kicking the habit actually has a blueprint. I finally discovered what would help me stop...
10 Green Smoothies That Won't Break The Bank
We've all heard of the amazing benefits of green smoothies. People everywhere are using green smoothies to transform their health. Every good...
A Kale Salad So Good You'll Scream For Joy
A little over a year ago I adopted a plant-passionate lifestyle. I've been able to heal and renew my body, get off medication, avoid insulin,...
10 Quotes To Give Your Life Meaning, Clarity & A Dose Of Magic
During childhood, my mom took me to the library or bookstore every single week. As I read, I always saw symbolism and deeper meaning in the text, even...
10 Myths That May Be Damaging Your Health
Nothing gets people angrier than getting sick despite making every effort to practice preventative measures and following the advice they're...