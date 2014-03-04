4 Articles by Tonya Sheridan

Tonya Sheridan

6 Signs Your Life Is Total Chaos + How To Restore Balance

Inner chaos can take many forms in our outer lives, including burnout, health problems, financial distress, and relationship issues. The most...

#love #let go #balance #happiness #personal growth
Tonya Sheridan
March 4 2014
Personal Growth

6 Ways to Avoid Becoming the Manifestation of Other People's Reality

When things don’t seem right or feel right to you, there’s a reason for it. If everyone around you is ok with something, but it doesn’t sit well with...

#relationships #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Tonya Sheridan
March 26 2012
Personal Growth

Hoping Versus Wishing

Your future depends upon whether you are hoping or wishing.

#happiness #personal growth #inspiration
Tonya Sheridan
August 18 2011

8 Ways Pilates Improves Your Sex Life

An important part of a healthy relationship is a great sex life. As the popularity of Pilates, a mind-body conditioning method of exercise developed...

#relationships #pilates #sex #weight loss success
Tonya Sheridan
July 15 2011