Tom Foreman is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and currently an anchor and reporter for CNN. He frequently reports for The Lead with Jake Tapper, The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, and Anderson Cooper 360°, among other programs. A journalist for more than thirty years, Foreman has covered nearly every major news story in recent memory from 9/11 and Hurricane Katrina to the 2008 presidential election and the 2010 Gulf oil spill. He lives in Bethesda, Maryland, with his family.