33 Articles by Todd McCullough
Todd McCullough
The One Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Day
It's a great move to open up your hip flexors and stretch your lower back.
3 Simple Rules For Eating: A Personal Trainer Shares
I think we will listen to him.
Secrets To Staying Fit Even When It Feels Impossible
Being busy isn't an excuse anymore.
The Secret Formula For A Super-Effective 20-Minute Workout
You don't need a much time as you think.
How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat
Why choose between yoga and cardio? Fit in both at the same time.
A 2-Minute, Full-Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere
Everyone has two minutes to spare.
7 Foods A Personal Trainer Swears By
My philosophy on training and nutrition is: sweat and eat clean. And keep them both simple.
A Killer 20-Minute Full-Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere (VIDEO)
Maybe you're on vacation right now, or maybe you're at home hanging. Wherever you are — I know you can find 20 minutes for this quick full-body...
3 Things To Know About Following Your Passion Before You Do It
If you're launching a business, you’ve probably heard the phrases “find your passion,” “know your purpose,” and “connect with...
Challenge: Get Strong With These Yoga-Inspired "Spider-Man Pushups"
When my old football buds ask me how I get ripped doing yoga, I reply: “Meet me on the mat.” Now I say the same to you. Try these "Spider-Man pushups"...
3 Simple Steps To Flying Pigeon Pose
I am often asked how I stay strong without always lifting weights. To them I say, try Flying Pigeon (Eka Pada Galvasana). In this challenging yoga...
Get Ready To Sweat! A 20-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere
High-intensity interval training elevates your heart rate, works your explosive type-2 muscle fibers and is proven to be the fastest way to burn...
How I Went From Football & Finance To Yoga After Hitting Rock Bottom
After practicing for six years now, all I can really say is thank God for girls and thank God for Lululemon.