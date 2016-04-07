33 Articles by Todd McCullough

The One Exercise You Should Be Doing Every Day

It's a great move to open up your hip flexors and stretch your lower back.

#training advice #fitness #training
April 7 2016
Routines

How Combining Yoga & HIIT Makes You Stronger, Stat

Why choose between yoga and cardio? Fit in both at the same time.

#workout #fitness #yoga
March 25 2016
Routines

7 Foods A Personal Trainer Swears By

My philosophy on training and nutrition is: sweat and eat clean. And keep them both simple.

#food as medicine #fitness #healthy foods #food
January 23 2016

A Killer 20-Minute Full-Body Workout You Can Do Anywhere (VIDEO)

Maybe you're on vacation right now, or maybe you're at home hanging. Wherever you are — I know you can find 20 minutes for this quick full-body...

#training advice #workout #fitness
December 26 2015
Personal Growth

3 Things To Know About Following Your Passion Before You Do It

If you're launching a business, you’ve probably heard the phrases “find your passion,” “know your purpose,” and “connect with...

#career #wellness #Life Coaching
December 9 2015

Challenge: Get Strong With These Yoga-Inspired "Spider-Man Pushups"

When my old football buds ask me how I get ripped doing yoga, I reply: “Meet me on the mat.” Now I say the same to you. Try these "Spider-Man pushups"...

#Yoga for Men #yoga #yoga move
August 13 2015

3 Simple Steps To Flying Pigeon Pose

I am often asked how I stay strong without always lifting weights. To them I say, try Flying Pigeon (Eka Pada Galvasana). In this challenging yoga...

#Yoga for Men #yoga #yoga move
July 30 2015

Get Ready To Sweat! A 20-Minute HIIT Workout You Can Do Anywhere

High-intensity interval training elevates your heart rate, works your explosive type-2 muscle fibers and is proven to be the fastest way to burn...

#training advice #fitness #training #fitness sequence
June 22 2015
Spirituality

How I Went From Football & Finance To Yoga After Hitting Rock Bottom

After practicing for six years now, all I can really say is thank God for girls and thank God for Lululemon.

#happiness #personal growth #yoga #spirituality
May 11 2015