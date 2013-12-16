4 Articles by Tina Williamson

5 Thoughts That Will Make You Instantly Happier

I want to be happy, you want to be happy — everyone wants to achieve this mysterious state of bliss.

December 16 2013

10 Ways To Stop Stressing & Start Living Peacefully

If you’re anything like me, you might worry like it’s a second job: if the coffee is good or bad, if we'll get that promotion, and what diseases the...

November 9 2013

15 Ways To Find Calm In Less Than 5 Minutes

When the daily chaos of life becomes overwhelming and you're pushed to the edge of the cliff, don't plunge straight down with increasing speed to the...

October 23 2013

What A Day Of Mindfulness Looks Like

Mindfulness is paying attention, deliberately and non-judgementally to each moment of your life. Knowing how to tap into this skill will change your...

September 24 2013