Contributing writer

Tilda Timmers is a Netherlands-based therapist specializing in postpartum depression. She is the author of This Is Postpartum: Free Yourself from the Perfect Mother Conspiracy, and has been featured in The Washington Post and Working Mother. Tilda writes from the heart having suffered from postpartum depression with her first child, and she works with parents who might be feeling overwhelmed, ashamed, depressed, and anything in between. She introduces them to tools they need to feel more confident, happier, and balanced in their new role as a parent.