446 Articles by The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins
This Year's Only Full Moon In Aries Dares You To Be Loud and Proud
Today is a day for a big reveal.
Eyes Up: The Upcoming Full Moon In Aries May Inspire Some Major Self-Love
This lunar lift dares you to put your authentic and 100% amazing self out there.
Monthly Horoscope: Here's What's Written In The Stars This October
Learn why the 7th, 13th, and 23rd are all key dates.
Weekly Horoscope: Heads Up! There's A Tricky Transit Coming Our Way Monday
Here's what's in the stars for you.
Today's New Moon Is One Of 2019's Luckiest Moments For Relationships
The urge to merge will be strong all week long.
The Horoscope Says This Is The Week To Kick-Start Those Back-Burner Goals
What the world needs now is love, sweet love.
5 Ways To Bring Yourself Back Into Balance This Libra Season
Time to slow down and set your mood to happy.
A Rare Retrograde Finally Lifts This Week — And It Could Help Your Career
This week, embrace the challenge of developing your dreams to the highest possible standard.
7 Ways To Luxuriate In The Year's Only Pisces Full Moon
Tonight is the culmination of whatever you manifested during the March 6, 2019, new moon...
Astrology Says: You Might Want To Start Planning A Big Indulgence For Saturday
PSA: Trusting your guy may not be the best idea this week.
Fall Is In The Air & This Horoscope Is Pumping Us Up For The Season
Get ready for a #NoLimitsLaborDay.
September's Astrological Forecast Is In & It's All About Renewal
Ready, set, renew!
7 Ways Tonight's New Moon In Virgo Can Help You Manifest Your Dreams
Think carefully about what seeds you want to plant during this potent earthy lunation.
Your Astrological Guide To Finishing The Season On A High Note
It's the perfect time to let your friends know you're there for them.
Virgo Season Is Here & It's Time To Declutter + 7 Ways To Do Just That
Down-to-earth Virgo is the zodiac's realist.
For The First Time In Years, A Rare Grounding Transit Is Coming Our Way
Get ready to get organized.
It's Not All About Mercury! Here's What Happens When Other Planets Go Retrograde
The prefix "re-" means "to go back"—and retrogrades are a time to polish up projects already in the works.
7 Ways To Liberate Yourself During The Full Moon in Aquarius
This one is all about connecting with people who lift you up.
Your Weekly Horoscope Calls For LOTS Of Fun, Play & Celebration
Time to embrace your inner weirdness.
When One Retrograde Ends, Another Begins! Here's Your Weekly Horoscope
Days to watch: Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday!