Tami Brown is Co-Founder of the International Foundation for Autoimmune Arthritis, the first non-profit committed to eliminating the adversity caused by autoimmune arthritis by uniting resources that will raise global awareness, providing wellness education and support, and promoting patient-centered research that will improve the quality of life for those affected by these diseases. She’s also Project Manager for their Media Awareness Hotline, resolving false or misleading information published or broadcasted about the Autoimmune Arthritis diseases reported in the Media. She is a staunch advocate for her cause, and has served as a Patient Advocate for the American College of Rheumatology the past 4 years, and is currently serving a 2-year commitment on a Merit Review Panel with the Patient Centered Outcomes Research Institute. She can be reached through the Foundation’s Facebook page.