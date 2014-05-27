4 Articles by Syeda Nazmi

7 Things I've Learned About Losing Weight By Watching Men Do It

I've always been intrigued by how some people can lose weight by restricting calories or following a formal diet, while others can't. In the past, I...

May 27 2014

5 Reasons I'm Happy I Grew Up Chubby

I've recently been strutting around in my apartment after the gym in a sports bra to proudly show off the beginnings of my two-pack abs. My husband...

April 27 2014

6 Reasons Getting Married In Your 20s Is Awesome

The average American is now getting married at 29 — a historic high, up from 23 for women and 26 for men in 1990. I got married at 26, and my husband...

April 15 2014

How I Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting Or Eliminating Food Groups

Growing up in a Bangladeshi family where food was a way to show love, I had always been chubby. In college, I discovered booze and Domino's Pizza at...

April 1 2014