4 Articles by Syeda Nazmi
Syeda Nazmi
7 Things I've Learned About Losing Weight By Watching Men Do It
I've always been intrigued by how some people can lose weight by restricting calories or following a formal diet, while others can't. In the past, I...
5 Reasons I'm Happy I Grew Up Chubby
I've recently been strutting around in my apartment after the gym in a sports bra to proudly show off the beginnings of my two-pack abs. My husband...
6 Reasons Getting Married In Your 20s Is Awesome
The average American is now getting married at 29 — a historic high, up from 23 for women and 26 for men in 1990. I got married at 26, and my husband...
How I Lost 60 Pounds Without Dieting Or Eliminating Food Groups
Growing up in a Bangladeshi family where food was a way to show love, I had always been chubby. In college, I discovered booze and Domino's Pizza at...