Contributing writer

Suzy Scherr, author of The Apple Cider Vinegar Companion, The Baking Soda Companion, and The Honey Companion is a personal chef, writer and culinary instructor with a knack for finding new ways to make being in the kitchen or at the table exciting, fun and accessible. Scherr has appeared on TODAY and is a regular contributor to a variety of magazines and online publications including Parents, Fit Pregnancy, and Every Day With Rachael Ray. Her cooking style and passion evolved from both formal training – she has a culinary arts degree from the Institute for Culinary Education in Manhattan– as well as a lifelong obsession with food and cooking for others.