Suzanne R. Banks is an Aromatherapist, author, blogger and natural perfumer and has recently released her first book "Revelation! Reveal Your Destiny with Essential Oils", which addresses the healing meta-physical qualities of essentialoils. She has been a practicing Aromatherapist for 20 years, using her love and passion for essential oils to transform lives. Suzanne has created scented dance parties, worked with amazing people including Deepak Chopra and Louise Hay, and is passionate about living a natural life, filled with the scent of nature. Follow Suzanne on her blog, YouTube and Instagram!