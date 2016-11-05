8 Articles by Summer Sanders

I'm A Working Mom. Here's How I Fit Wellness Back Into My Life

When my son was born, my self-care took a hit. Where had my mineral bath gone? Where was my meditation time? Here's how I finally fit health and...

#parenting advice #health #parenting
Summer Sanders
March 4 2016

4 Superfoods To Power Your Workout

Superfoods are extremely potent and nutritious foods that can have a big impact on your health. You may notice your local health food store has...

#nutrition #fitness #wellness #healthy foods #superfoods
Summer Sanders
May 6 2015

5 Simple Tips To Help Stay Balanced (No Matter How Busy Life Gets)

I wear a lot of different hats. I'm Summer, but I'm also a mama, a wife, a businesswoman, a marketing junkie, a fitness lover, a chef ... I'm a...

#balance #fitness #motherhood #parenting
Summer Sanders
May 23 2014

Sweet & Easy Paleo Granola (Vegan, Grain-Free!)

This is a really simple but super tasty granola recipe for us vegan grain-free folks! I cut grains out of my diet recently due to allergies so I've...

#maca #gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #wellness #chia seed
Summer Sanders
March 29 2014

The Ultimate Green Superfood Smoothie

There are a ton of green smoothie recipes on the internet, but many of them are not exactly healthy. A smoothie that is full of dairy, sweeteners and...

#smoothie #smoothies #vegan #superfoods #food
Summer Sanders
December 14 2013

Warming & Simple Gluten-Free Breakfast Porridge

This is one of my favorite recipes for the colder months we're entering. It’s gluten free, sugar free, dairy free and full of healthy fiber. This...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #detox #healthy foods #food
Summer Sanders
November 14 2013