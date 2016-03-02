5 Articles by Stevie Trujillo
14 Adventurous Dates Guaranteed To Bring You Closer To Your Partner
Three years ago, my husband and I decided that instead of giving presents, we’d exchange gifts of presence.
I'm Traveling The World With My 3-Year-Old & Homeschooling Her Along The Way. Here's Why
I can speak volumes to the incredible lessons my husband and I have learned through our travels. But how does this 'the world is my classroom'...
My Husband & I Have Lived In A Van For 6 Years. Here's What I've Learned About Love
“How have you not killed each other yet?” is the question I get the most at cocktail parties and social gatherings, followed by “I’d [insert slow...
How I Saved Nearly $40,000 A Year By Downsizing
Six years ago, my husband and I moved out of our waterfront apartment in Venice, California, and into a converted Sprinter van. Although the choice to...
I've Lived In A Van With My Family For The Past 6 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like
Downsizing is more a shift in attitude that affords you the resources to live your passion