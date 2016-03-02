5 Articles by Stevie Trujillo

Love

14 Adventurous Dates Guaranteed To Bring You Closer To Your Partner

Three years ago, my husband and I decided that instead of giving presents, we’d exchange gifts of presence.

March 2 2016
Parenting

I'm Traveling The World With My 3-Year-Old & Homeschooling Her Along The Way. Here's Why

I can speak volumes to the incredible lessons my husband and I have learned through our travels. But how does this 'the world is my classroom'...

February 3 2016
Love

My Husband & I Have Lived In A Van For 6 Years. Here's What I've Learned About Love

“How have you not killed each other yet?” is the question I get the most at cocktail parties and social gatherings, followed by “I’d [insert slow...

December 17 2015

How I Saved Nearly $40,000 A Year By Downsizing

Six years ago, my husband and I moved out of our waterfront apartment in Venice, California, and into a converted Sprinter van. Although the choice to...

December 3 2015
Off-the-Grid

I've Lived In A Van With My Family For The Past 6 Years. Here's What My Life Is Like

Downsizing is more a shift in attitude that affords you the resources to live your passion

November 18 2015