Contributing writers

Steven J. Stein, Ph.D., is a clinical psychologist and the founder and executive chair of Multi-Health Systems (MHS), a leading assessment and behavior analytics company. He is a former chair of the Psychology Foundation of Canada, former president of the Ontario Psychological Association, former assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry at the University of Toronto, and former adjunct course director in the Psychology Department at York University. He teaches at the Directors College of Canada, a university-accredited corporate director education program. He is a fellow of the Canadian Psychological Association. His work has been featured in numerous newspapers, TV shows, radio programs, podcasts, webinars, and magazines. He shares information on emotional intelligence and hardiness with audiences around the world.





Paul T. Bartone, Ph.D., is currently a Visiting Research Fellow at the Institute for National Security Policy, National Defense University. Over his 25-year career in the U.S. Army, Bartone served as Commander of the U.S. Army Medical Research Unit-Europe, and later taught leadership and psychology at the Industrial College of the Armed Forces and at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, where he also was Director of the Leader Development Research Center. As the Army’s senior research psychologist, he served as Research Psychology Consultant to the Surgeon General, and as Assistant Corps Chief for Medical Allied Sciences. A Fulbright scholar, Bartone is past-President of the American Psychological Association's Society for Military Psychology, a charter member of the Association for Psychological Science, and a life member and Fellow of the American Psychological Association. He holds an M.A. and Ph.D. in Psychology and Human Development from the University of Chicago.