Contributing writer

Steve Grant is the author of Don’t Forget Me: A Lifeline of Hope for Those Touched by Substance Abuse and Addiction. He is also currently Managing Director for MassMutual in South Carolina where he continues to coach and mentor. After graduating from Furman University, he began a career in the financial services business in Greenville, South Carolina. An active volunteer in the community, Steve has been a guest on several podcasts and is a regularly sought-after speaker with the nonprofit he founded: Chris and Kelly’s HOPE Foundation. He currently resides in Greenville, South Carolina with his wife Cathy.