Contributing writers

Stephen and Mara Klemich, a husband and wife team, are the co-founders of Heartstyles and co-creators of the Heartstyles Indicator tool, a tool that measures effective and ineffective thinking and behavior. They have been working in the corporate world for over 30 years, focusing on individual, team and organizational behavior and cultural transformation. They are the co-authors of Above the line – living and leading with heart.

Stephen set up his first people development consultancy in 1987. As part of his work, he used various character measurement tools to help his clients but found them all wanting. Through his consulting work, he observed that sustainable change and development comes from changes in heartfelt values which led him and Mara to develop the Heartstyles Indicator.

Mara’s initial career was as a Clinical Neuropsychologist and from 1990 she started extensive work as a Consulting Psychologist. She joined Stephen in 1994 and together they built Heartstyles focusing on helping individuals and organizations flourish.

Mara brings neuroscience into the areas of leadership development, consulting, coaching and counseling. Her expertise is as an Executive Coach, developing senior leaders at CEO and senior executive levels to effect constructive change at the professional and personal level.