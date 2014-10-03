3 Articles by Stephanie Burg
Stephanie Burg
How An Elimination Diet Cleared My Skin & Healed My Gut
Beauty in equals beauty out!
Stephanie Burg
October 3 2014
7 Things I Learned About Fitness From Being A Professional Ballerina
In my 10 plus years as a professional ballet dancer, I was paid to be in the best physical shape possible.
Stephanie Burg
September 5 2014
7 Things Being A Professional Ballerina Taught Me About My Body
As a child I knew I was different. I would fall asleep at night listening to Chopin and Tchaikovsky, and draw versions of the tutus I wanted to wear...
Stephanie Burg
June 28 2014