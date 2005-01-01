Contributing writer

Stanislas Dehaene, Ph.D., is a French author and cognitive neuroscientist whose research centers on a number of topics, including numerical cognition, the neural basis of reading and the neural correlates of consciousness. He has been studying cognitive science since the last 22 years and is the author of five books, two television movies, and over 150 scientific publications in journals such asScience, Nature, Nature Neuroscience, and PNAS. In 2005, at the unusually young age of 40, he was simultaneously elected to the Académie des Sciences, and as a professor of the Collège de France, which created a new chair of Experimental Cognitive Psychology for him. He is also the author of The Number Sense: How Mathematical Knowledge Is Embedded In Our Brains; Reading in the Brain: The Science and Evolution of a Cultural Invention; and Consciousness and the Brain.