Stacy Michelle

6 Ways To Manifest The Life You Want

'Tis the season for New Year’s resolutions! We get super excited to start the year by eating right, hitting the gym, setting our monthly budgets, and...

#happiness #personal growth #chakras
Stacy Michelle
January 5 2014
Personal Growth

How To Let Go Of The Past & Heal A Broken Heart

For many years, I was a guarded chick. I always wore black, and although I blended right in with other NYC women, it also reflected my stoicism. I ran...

#love #relationships #manifestation #personal growth
Stacy Michelle
December 10 2013

How Your Chakras Can Help You Find True Love

Like many New York professional women, I had a psychologist. For many years, we logically processed my mommy and daddy issues and how they were...

#love #anxiety #relationships #spirituality #chakras
Stacy Michelle
August 27 2013
Personal Growth

5 Tips To Conquer Binge Eating

Living in the Big Apple in my 20s, there was always a party to be had. But there was one party where I was the sole invitee, surrounded by my choice...

#eating disorder #healing #stress #anger #sugar
Stacy Michelle
June 15 2013
Mental Health

Why It's Good to Cry

Cry and wash the stress right out of your body (literally).

#healing #pain #personal growth #yoga #fear
Stacy Michelle
December 3 2012