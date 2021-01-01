Stacy Hein is a freelance writer and holistic health and wellness coach. Her passion is happy, healthy, simplistic living and her goal is to help others find their way to authentic lives. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Secondary Education/English, and works to combine her education and life experiences to create a wellness program that encourages people to live their best lives by minimizing stress, giving back, and making food and exercise choices that are tailored to their needs and lifestyle. Stacy lives in rural Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, dog, and chickens. You can contact Stacy via email at www.myhealthymojo.com.