Contributing writer

Stacey Colino is an award-winning writer, specializing in health and psychology, and the coauthor of the book, EMOTIONAL INFLAMMATION: Discover Your Triggers and Reclaim Your Equilibrium During Anxious Times. She earned her Master's degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Her work has appeared in dozens of national magazines, including US News & World Report, Prevention, Family Circle, Parade, and Parents, as well as numerous health and diet books. Stacey currently lives in Chevy Chase, MD.