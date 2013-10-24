56 Articles by Silvia Bianco

Silvia Bianco

Classic Mediterranean Focaccia With Healing Herbs

Focaccia is similar to a more famous Italian import, but it differs from pizza in that it has no sauce, isn't smothered with cheese and has its...

#Herbs #healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 24 2013

3 Easy Salad Dressing Recipes That Will Make Your Taste Buds Sing

Why prepare a salad using fresh, nutrient-rich greens, only to toss them with store-bought dressing? Yes, they're convenient, come with...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 17 2013
Recipes

Sweet Potato Goodness: Twice Baked For Twice The Fun

Sweet potatoes, once the major source of nourishment for Native Americans and early settlers, are rich in potassium, calcium and vitamins A and C....

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 9 2013

Harvest Minestrone With Quinoa & Kale

Minestrone is a thick vegetable/bean soup, usually with the addition of pasta. It has a long history dating back to pre-Roman days, and it used to be...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 6 2013

The Best Sweet Potato Fries You'll Ever Make

These sweet potato fries are so good the potato lover in me may just become a convert... especially if they're crispy, coated in gluten-free panko,...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
October 3 2013

Gluten-Free Zucchini Pancakes With Sautéed Figs

It may sound a bit strange to put zucchini in pancakes, but I guarantee you'll love this gluten-free version of a weekend breakfast classic. Enjoy!

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
September 29 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Spinach Superfood Frittata

A frittata is an Italian open-faced omelet, or crustless quiche. If you have eggs and a few vegetables, you can have dinner in about 20 minutes. You...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
September 24 2013

Veg Out With This Stuffed Zucchini Blossom Tempura Salad

Zucchini blossoms are the delicate flowers that emerge from the zucchini plant. Male (not attached to a zucchini) flowers are larger, so they’re...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
September 22 2013

All I Really Need To Know I Learned From Cooking

In the kitchen, these simple lessons were repeated to me almost daily, even when I didn’t always realize that they were lessons until much, much...

#happiness #personal growth #food #self-acceptance
Silvia Bianco
September 15 2013

Vegan Recipe: Simply Sautéed Kale, Peppers & Potatoes

This is a recipe that originated in my native village in the Calabria region of Italy. It's considered a peasant dish because it's so inexpensive to...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
Silvia Bianco
September 10 2013

Vegan Recipe: Mason Jar Salad

Eating healthy when on the go can be a challenge for all of us — but it doesn't have to be. Here's an easy, fun and healthy way to eat well, even in...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #vegan #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
September 5 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Grilled Eggplant Grilled Cheese

I’ve made a series of “Adult Grilled Cheeses” over the years. These are more sophisticated versions of the American classic of melted cheese between...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 30 2013

Zucchini Stuffed With Spinach, Potato & Cheddar

There’s an abundance of zucchini available across the country right now, so there’s no better time to make something delicious with them. I’ve sautéed...

#healthy recipes #vegetarian #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 24 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: An Incredible Stuffed Crust Summer Pizza

What’s an Italian gal to do when she loves pizza but can’t find a gluten free pie that satisfies her craving?

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 16 2013

Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Protein Carrot Salad

I love layering salads. Each component adds its own distinctive taste, and when sampled together the result is a vibrant symphony of flavors. Making a...

#healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
Silvia Bianco
August 12 2013