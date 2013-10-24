56 Articles by Silvia Bianco
Classic Mediterranean Focaccia With Healing Herbs
Focaccia is similar to a more famous Italian import, but it differs from pizza in that it has no sauce, isn't smothered with cheese and has its...
3 Easy Salad Dressing Recipes That Will Make Your Taste Buds Sing
Why prepare a salad using fresh, nutrient-rich greens, only to toss them with store-bought dressing? Yes, they're convenient, come with...
Make Today A Fun Day With This Guacamole!
This is a great go-to recipe.
Sweet Potato Goodness: Twice Baked For Twice The Fun
Sweet potatoes, once the major source of nourishment for Native Americans and early settlers, are rich in potassium, calcium and vitamins A and C....
Harvest Minestrone With Quinoa & Kale
Minestrone is a thick vegetable/bean soup, usually with the addition of pasta. It has a long history dating back to pre-Roman days, and it used to be...
The Best Sweet Potato Fries You'll Ever Make
These sweet potato fries are so good the potato lover in me may just become a convert... especially if they're crispy, coated in gluten-free panko,...
Gluten-Free Zucchini Pancakes With Sautéed Figs
It may sound a bit strange to put zucchini in pancakes, but I guarantee you'll love this gluten-free version of a weekend breakfast classic. Enjoy!
Gluten-Free Recipe: Spinach Superfood Frittata
A frittata is an Italian open-faced omelet, or crustless quiche. If you have eggs and a few vegetables, you can have dinner in about 20 minutes. You...
Veg Out With This Stuffed Zucchini Blossom Tempura Salad
Zucchini blossoms are the delicate flowers that emerge from the zucchini plant. Male (not attached to a zucchini) flowers are larger, so they’re...
All I Really Need To Know I Learned From Cooking
In the kitchen, these simple lessons were repeated to me almost daily, even when I didn’t always realize that they were lessons until much, much...
Vegan Recipe: Simply Sautéed Kale, Peppers & Potatoes
This is a recipe that originated in my native village in the Calabria region of Italy. It's considered a peasant dish because it's so inexpensive to...
Vegan Recipe: Mason Jar Salad
Eating healthy when on the go can be a challenge for all of us — but it doesn't have to be. Here's an easy, fun and healthy way to eat well, even in...
Gluten-Free Recipe: Grilled Eggplant Grilled Cheese
I’ve made a series of “Adult Grilled Cheeses” over the years. These are more sophisticated versions of the American classic of melted cheese between...
Zucchini Stuffed With Spinach, Potato & Cheddar
There’s an abundance of zucchini available across the country right now, so there’s no better time to make something delicious with them. I’ve sautéed...
Gluten-Free Recipe: An Incredible Stuffed Crust Summer Pizza
What’s an Italian gal to do when she loves pizza but can’t find a gluten free pie that satisfies her craving?
Gluten-Free Recipe: Super Protein Carrot Salad
I love layering salads. Each component adds its own distinctive taste, and when sampled together the result is a vibrant symphony of flavors. Making a...