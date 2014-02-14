4 Articles by Sherin Bual

Sherin Bual

Recipes

An Avocado Toast That Will Knock Your Socks Off

Whole wheat toast with avocado and drumroll, please ... GHEE.

#avocado #ghee #Ayurveda #healthy recipes #vegetarian
October 9 2013
Meditation

A Simple Meditation: I Am That

If you have Peace and Love, what more do you need?

#breathing #meditation #mindfulness #personal growth #yoga philosophy
December 30 2012
Routines

Ujjayi Breathing 101

If you have a physical yoga practice, ujjayi is the breathing technique you need to know.

#breathing #yoga
December 11 2012