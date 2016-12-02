125 Articles by Shelly Bullard, MFT
"Why Do People Keep Leaving Me?" Here's How To Stop The Pattern Of Abandonment
"We attract people who match what we believe about ourselves and relationships."
3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening
Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...
4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship
If a sacred relationship is anything, it’s everything! It doesn’t look a certain way—it looks like what’s showing up in front of you right now. It...
4 Tantric Practices To Build Intimacy In Your Relationship
We're especially excited about the idea of "conscious sensuality."
How To Attract A Loving And Devoted Partner
Have you had trouble attracting a devoted, loving partner in the past? Relationships pro Shelly Bullard knows why.
How To Attract A New, Better Kind Of Love
You might be blocking yourself from love. Here's how.
4 Signs Of An Unavailable Partner
Here are the hallmarks of emotional unavailability that you can look out for, to help you avoid wasting time in a dead-end relationship.
How To Stop Attracting Unavailable Partners
Attracting unavailable partners is usually a result of being unavailable to ourselves. That has the effect of making us expect other people to be...
How To Attract Lasting Love
There are a few questions you can ask yourself, in order to determine if you're in a relationship worth continuing. Learn the key questions you should...
The Secret To Attracting Your Best Relationship
Hint: It's all about the relationships you have now.
3 Beliefs You Need To Attract Love
Attracting the kind of love you want requires a few core beliefs.
Why Negotiating Love Never Works
Shifting your energy from uncertainty to confidence is the best way to attract the love you want and deserve.
How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship
These are the steps to using the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune to your energy to that inner frequency, and your...
How Your Childhood Dictates Your Experience in Love (And How To Overcome It)
We’re attracted to people who trigger our wounds because we need to work through them.
Why You’re Still Attracting Unavailable Partners (And How To Stop)
These are some of the most potent ways to break the cycle of choosing unavailable partners, so you can finally attract real, deep, devoted love.
5 Spiritual Quotes that Reveal the Truth About Finding Love
We have to understand the all-encompassing love we came from to improve our relationships with others. This love is the foundation for connection,...
8 Steps to Attract the Greatest Love Of Your Life
The reason we struggle is simple: If we’re not embodying love, we won’t attract it.
4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner
Self-aware people are no longer settling for just any relationship.
How To Know If You're Choosing The Right Partner For You
Many of us know what it’s like to choose the wrong type of person to be in a relationship with. Unfortunately, it’s a common experience to feel like...
This Powerful Perspective Shift Will Inspire The Love You Want
One of the biggest mistakes many of us make when we want more affection from someone is trying to negotiate that experience from him or her.