125 Articles by Shelly Bullard, MFT

Shelly Bullard, MFT

Love

3 Ways A Romantic Relationship Can Spark Your Spiritual Awakening

Your relationship is a spiritual path. It's a way for you to awaken to all of yourself—to the illusions you're still carrying and to the love that...

#love #relationships #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 14 2016
Love

4 Truths About A Sacred Relationship

If a sacred relationship is anything, it’s everything! It doesn’t look a certain way—it looks like what’s showing up in front of you right now. It...

#love #relationships #spirituality
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 12 2016

4 Tantric Practices To Build Intimacy In Your Relationship

We're especially excited about the idea of "conscious sensuality."

#love #relationships #sexuality #sex #communication
Shelly Bullard, MFT
July 2 2016

How To Attract A Loving And Devoted Partner

Have you had trouble attracting a devoted, loving partner in the past? Relationships pro Shelly Bullard knows why.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth #self-acceptance
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 10 2016

How To Attract A New, Better Kind Of Love

You might be blocking yourself from love. Here's how.

#love #relationships #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 10 2016

4 Signs Of An Unavailable Partner

Here are the hallmarks of emotional unavailability that you can look out for, to help you avoid wasting time in a dead-end relationship.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 10 2016

How To Stop Attracting Unavailable Partners

Attracting unavailable partners is usually a result of being unavailable to ourselves. That has the effect of making us expect other people to be...

#love #relationships #happiness
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 9 2016

How To Attract Lasting Love

There are a few questions you can ask yourself, in order to determine if you're in a relationship worth continuing. Learn the key questions you should...

#love #relationships #happiness
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 9 2016

The Secret To Attracting Your Best Relationship

Hint: It's all about the relationships you have now.

#love #relationships #marriage
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 4 2016

3 Beliefs You Need To Attract Love

Attracting the kind of love you want requires a few core beliefs.

#love #relationships #marriage
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 3 2016

Why Negotiating Love Never Works

Shifting your energy from uncertainty to confidence is the best way to attract the love you want and deserve.

#love #relationships #marriage
Shelly Bullard, MFT
May 3 2016
Love

How The Law Of Attraction Can Help You Manifest Your Ideal Relationship

These are the steps to using the law of attraction to manifest an amazing relationship. Attune to your energy to that inner frequency, and your...

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 16 2016

How Your Childhood Dictates Your Experience in Love (And How To Overcome It)

We’re attracted to people who trigger our wounds because we need to work through them.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 15 2016

Why You’re Still Attracting Unavailable Partners (And How To Stop)

These are some of the most potent ways to break the cycle of choosing unavailable partners, so you can finally attract real, deep, devoted love.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 14 2016
Spirituality

5 Spiritual Quotes that Reveal the Truth About Finding Love

We have to understand the all-encompassing love we came from to improve our relationships with others. This love is the foundation for connection,...

#love #relationships #marriage
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 13 2016

8 Steps to Attract the Greatest Love Of Your Life

The reason we struggle is simple: If we’re not embodying love, we won’t attract it.

#love #relationships #marriage #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
February 12 2016

4 Truths About Attracting A Conscious Partner

Self-aware people are no longer settling for just any relationship.

#love #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth #inspiration
Shelly Bullard, MFT
January 16 2016

How To Know If You're Choosing The Right Partner For You

Many of us know what it’s like to choose the wrong type of person to be in a relationship with. Unfortunately, it’s a common experience to feel like...

#love #relationships #happiness
Shelly Bullard, MFT
January 7 2016

This Powerful Perspective Shift Will Inspire The Love You Want

One of the biggest mistakes many of us make when we want more affection from someone is trying to negotiate that experience from him or her.

#love #happiness #mindfulness #mind body connection #personal growth
Shelly Bullard, MFT
December 17 2015