5 Articles by Sharna Langlais
How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak
Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.
May 22 2016
What To Do Before & After Your Reiki Session For Optimal Energetic Healing
Many of my clients ask how they can best prepare for and receive the most benefits from their Reiki session.
May 28 2015
Long-Distance Reiki: What It Is & What To Expect During A Session
How (and why) distance reiki works.
March 2 2015
An Introduction To Reiki Circles & How To Host Them
It's a beautiful way to direct people's energy where it's most needed.
December 15 2014
The 3 Levels Of Reiki: What Are They & What Do They Mean?
Here's all you need to know about reiki.
December 1 2014