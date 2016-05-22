5 Articles by Sharna Langlais

Sharna Langlais

Love

How Reiki Can Help You Recover From Heartbreak

Reiki is a totally underrated technique for dealing with loss and healing from heartbreak.

#healing #reiki #relationships #happiness #gratitude
Sharna Langlais
May 22 2016

What To Do Before & After Your Reiki Session For Optimal Energetic Healing

Many of my clients ask how they can best prepare for and receive the most benefits from their Reiki session.

#healing #reiki #journaling #spirituality #energy
Sharna Langlais
May 28 2015
Spirituality
Spirituality

An Introduction To Reiki Circles & How To Host Them

It's a beautiful way to direct people's energy where it's most needed.

#healing #reiki #spirituality #energy
Sharna Langlais
December 15 2014
Spirituality

The 3 Levels Of Reiki: What Are They & What Do They Mean?

Here's all you need to know about reiki.

#reiki #chakras
Sharna Langlais
December 1 2014