Marriage & Family Therapist

Shari Foos, MA, MFT, MS, NM, is a marriage and family therapist, adjunct professor at Antioch University, and the founder of The Narrative Method, an award-winning, science-based group experience that uses stories to connect diverse participants to themselves and others. Foos has a master's degree in Narrative Medicine from Columbia University and a master's degree in Clinical Psychology from Antioch University, where she teaches The Narrative Method.

In 2013, Foos founded The Narrative Method, an award-winning 501C3, in 2013 with 12-week programs for veterans and other underserved communities. Today TNM customizes workshops and trainings that allow organizations, higher education, and K-12 teachers to practice and facilitate TNM’s core concepts. All programs, events, and products are designed to increase empathy, broaden perspectives and provide the experience of seeing and being seen for who we really are. The method is based in science and was researched at California State University NorthridgeState University Northridge.

In 1999, Foos co-founded the Bridge Program at Antioch University Los Angeles, a free college level course in the humanities for adults without access to higher education. Now in its 21st year, Bridge has empowered its graduates to continue their education and become community activists.

Foos is also a member of the New York Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, California Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapists, American Counseling Association, and the American Psychotherapy Association.