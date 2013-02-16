178 Articles by Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
5 Habits That Are Hurting Your Health and How To Break Them
Many people give up on their New Year’s resolutions this time of year because it seems too hard to make them come true. Although you may have good...
Read This If You're Treating Your Body & Soul Like A Trash Can
If you feel like crap, no amount of downward dog or vegetables will help you feel more peace.
How To Deal With The Fact That We Live In Violent, Troubled Times
Can you feel the heavy energy?
How To Get Over an Ex And Find The One
Ever since I declared an official sabbatical from men and decided I had work to do on myself, I have had major breakthroughs and miraculous moments.
How To Be Confident At Any Age
Rather than focusing on our skills and talents, we feel that our worth is tied to our looks and other outward reflections of success.
5 Signs You're Not Ready For Real Love
The first step in any healing process is to recognize that there is indeed a problem.
5 Signs You're Dating an Emotionally Unavailable Person
As Oprah says, "When someone tells you who they are, believe them."
Get Out of Your Own Way and Clear Space for Your Goals
The relationship between reaching your dreams and the amount of distractions you invite into your life is directly proportional.
Quit Bad Romance For Good
Being alone can get lonely. And if you choose to be single for too long, people may decide there's "something wrong" with you. What's worse is that...
Turn Your Crappiness Into Happiness!
Crappy days are inevitable, and they always seem to happen when life is flowing smoothly.
How to Keep Your Peace of Mind in Today's Political Climate
I used to be the type of person who kept my own opinions to myself: about politics, religion, war…all the heavy-duty topics. I somehow thought that by...
How I Learned to Listen
Most people talk to be heard.
7 Simple Tips to Be Your Best Self
Everything we need in life is already inside us, and sometimes all we need is a moment to disconnect and refocus our minds.
3 Tips to Have an Incredible Day
Today is the best day of your life!
Single by Choice: It's a Real, Powerful Thing
Ever since I declared an official break from dating, it seems almost anywhere I go, people are telling me, "Your man is just around the corner." Or,...
Operation Self-Love: 30 Day Detox Guide
What I learned by tackling a 30-day detox for the body, mind and soul.
Why You Should Have More Fun
Embrace the fun in every lesson.
3 Tools to Help You Heal Your Heart
Switch up your routine!
3 Tips for Attracting Big Love Into Your Life
Human connection is the single most important thing for every single person on earth.
How to Know When It's Time for a Friend Detox
Do you have a “social vampire” in your life?