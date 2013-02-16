178 Articles by Shannon Kaiser

5 Habits That Are Hurting Your Health and How To Break Them

Many people give up on their New Year’s resolutions this time of year because it seems too hard to make them come true. Although you may have good...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #weight loss #detox
February 16 2013
Read This If You're Treating Your Body & Soul Like A Trash Can

If you feel like crap, no amount of downward dog or vegetables will help you feel more peace.

#happiness #gratitude #personal growth #weight loss
January 20 2013
How To Get Over an Ex And Find The One

Ever since I declared an official sabbatical from men and decided I had work to do on myself, I have had major breakthroughs and miraculous moments.

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth
January 7 2013
How To Be Confident At Any Age

Rather than focusing on our skills and talents, we feel that our worth is tied to our looks and other outward reflections of success.

#power of positive thinking #personal growth #yoga #aging
January 3 2013
5 Signs You're Not Ready For Real Love

The first step in any healing process is to recognize that there is indeed a problem.

#love #relationships #toxic #sex #personal growth
December 19 2012
5 Signs You're Dating an Emotionally Unavailable Person

As Oprah says, "When someone tells you who they are, believe them."

#love #relationships #personal growth
December 14 2012
Get Out of Your Own Way and Clear Space for Your Goals

The relationship between reaching your dreams and the amount of distractions you invite into your life is directly proportional.

#happiness #personal growth #goal setting #inspiration
December 13 2012

Quit Bad Romance For Good

Being alone can get lonely. And if you choose to be single for too long, people may decide there's "something wrong" with you. What's worse is that...

#love #healing #relationships #personal growth #self-awareness
November 30 2012
Turn Your Crappiness Into Happiness!

Crappy days are inevitable, and they always seem to happen when life is flowing smoothly.

#happiness #personal growth #self-awareness #compassion
November 26 2012

How to Keep Your Peace of Mind in Today's Political Climate

I used to be the type of person who kept my own opinions to myself: about politics, religion, war…all the heavy-duty topics. I somehow thought that by...

#politics #relationships #personal growth
October 23 2012
7 Simple Tips to Be Your Best Self

Everything we need in life is already inside us, and sometimes all we need is a moment to disconnect and refocus our minds.

#meditation #mindfulness #abundance #inspiration
October 2 2012
Single by Choice: It's a Real, Powerful Thing

Ever since I declared an official break from dating, it seems almost anywhere I go, people are telling me, "Your man is just around the corner." Or,...

#love #personal growth quotes #relationships #oprah #personal growth
September 21 2012
Operation Self-Love: 30 Day Detox Guide

What I learned by tackling a 30-day detox for the body, mind and soul.

#relationships #happiness #meditation #mind body connection #wellness
September 12 2012
3 Tips for Attracting Big Love Into Your Life

Human connection is the single most important thing for every single person on earth.

#love #relationships #personal growth #body image #kindness
August 6 2012
