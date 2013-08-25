178 Articles by Shannon Kaiser

Want To Live An Amazing Life? 5 Questions To Ask Yourself

Many people feel stuck in life and want to move forward, but they question if it's fear or intuition guiding them. How do you know the difference...

#anxiety #happiness #personal growth #intuition #fear
August 25 2013

20 Things Happy People Never Do

Our obsession with happiness is linked to our inner desire to feel connected and loved. When we're happy, we feel confident, purposeful and in harmony...

#acceptance #happiness #confidence #fear
August 16 2013

20 Unexpected Ways To Revamp Your Romance

Most magazine articles, relationship books and couples’ therapists will tell you the best way to bring romance back into your love life is to...

#love #relationships #happiness #personal growth #compassion
August 9 2013

25 Things Happy People Do Differently

We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and even depression, but for some of us, these moments last longer than others.

#anxiety #happiness #joy #personal growth #depression
August 1 2013

5 Techniques To Beat Chronic Stress

Stress is a buzzword that we use a lot. We tend to accept stress as a part of our daily routine because it contributes to our ability to adapt and...

#stress #nature #healthy foods #food
July 19 2013

30 Things To Do Before You Die

Most bucket lists include things like, "Go on an adventure in a far-off land," "Learn a new language," or "Buy a dream car." Although all these...

#love #happiness #personal growth
July 12 2013

3 Easy Steps To Get What You Want Fast

Manifesting seems to be the big buzzword lately. I believe fully in the power of manifesting, but there seem to be some misconceptions around this...

#manifestation #goal setting #energy #fear
June 29 2013

5 Easy Smoothie Recipes To Heal The Body

There's nothing quite like starting your day off with a healthy fix of fruits and vegetables. The benefits of smoothies are widely recognized, from...

#smoothie #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food
June 14 2013

5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time

Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...

#love #anxiety #happiness #personal growth #compassion
June 10 2013

Why You Haven't Broken That Bad Habit + How to Break It

If you've tried to break a habit, addiction or pattern but have met with little success, it's ok. Instead of looking at the situation as a problem,...

#relationships #toxic #acceptance #personal growth #depression
May 6 2013
Personal Growth

What I Learned From My Favorite Yoga Teacher

Jamie Dresselhaus, at Hot Yoga for Life, not only changed my relationship with yoga, but she ultimately saved my life. The best teachers show us...

#love #relationships #acceptance #personal growth #yoga
April 30 2013

Who Are You Trying To Impress?

Only 4% of women around the world would describe themselves as beautiful, 72% of young women feel “tremendous pressure to be beautiful,” and over 54%...

#relationships #pain #happiness #confidence #forgiveness
April 28 2013

7 Mantras To Help You Out Of Any Rut

I spent eight years climbing the corporate ladder, working in advertising as a senior art director on huge accounts like Frito-Lay, Coca Cola and...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #depression #self-acceptance
April 19 2013

How To Break Free From A Toxic Relationship

In my last relationship, I stayed long past the relationship’s expiration date. Desperately hoping things would change, I sacrificed myself in the...

#relationships #toxic #pain #happiness #self-acceptance
April 8 2013

20 Dumb Ways You Settle For Less

We all have habits and daily routines, but some of those habits can unconsciously keep us from reaching our goals.

#happiness #confidence #wellness #personal growth
April 6 2013

Why Your Detox Isn't Working (And How To Jump-Start It!)

I've tried diets, detoxes and fasts before, but the weight and unhealthy habits always came back. After overcoming a series of major life stresses —...

#toxic #happiness #wellness #yoga #mantras
March 29 2013

Downward Dog And Juicing Won't Make You Healthy. Here's Why.

All the trends and buzz words in the health industry — words like detox, diet and gluten intolerant — have my head spinning.

#love #happiness #confidence #yoga #detox
March 22 2013

15 Signs You're A True Yogi

What do you think of when you hear the term yogi? The term yogi has many connotations. I used to think a true yogi was someone who could perfect all...

#happiness #meditation #yogis #wellness #personal growth
March 19 2013

Yoga Saved My Life: 5 Transformational Lessons Learned On The Mat

Over the past eight years, my relationship with yoga has changed drastically. At first, I was a lot like a child learning to ride a bicycle. The...

#happiness #wellness #personal growth #yoga #depression
March 15 2013

From Breakdown To Breakthrough In 3 Easy Steps

A few years ago I left everything I knew behind — a corporate job, a large salary, a dead-end relationship — all in an effort to find true happiness....

#relationships #happiness #personal growth #compassion #depression
February 21 2013