Shannon Kaiser
Want To Live An Amazing Life? 5 Questions To Ask Yourself
Many people feel stuck in life and want to move forward, but they question if it's fear or intuition guiding them. How do you know the difference...
20 Things Happy People Never Do
Our obsession with happiness is linked to our inner desire to feel connected and loved. When we're happy, we feel confident, purposeful and in harmony...
20 Unexpected Ways To Revamp Your Romance
Most magazine articles, relationship books and couples’ therapists will tell you the best way to bring romance back into your love life is to...
25 Things Happy People Do Differently
We all experience moments of insecurity, frustration, stress and even depression, but for some of us, these moments last longer than others.
5 Techniques To Beat Chronic Stress
Stress is a buzzword that we use a lot. We tend to accept stress as a part of our daily routine because it contributes to our ability to adapt and...
30 Things To Do Before You Die
Most bucket lists include things like, "Go on an adventure in a far-off land," "Learn a new language," or "Buy a dream car." Although all these...
3 Easy Steps To Get What You Want Fast
Manifesting seems to be the big buzzword lately. I believe fully in the power of manifesting, but there seem to be some misconceptions around this...
5 Easy Smoothie Recipes To Heal The Body
There's nothing quite like starting your day off with a healthy fix of fruits and vegetables. The benefits of smoothies are widely recognized, from...
5 Power Mantras To Get You Through Any Tough Time
Three years ago, I walked away from a corporate job in advertising to follow my heart and be a writer. Along with my job, I left behind depression,...
Why You Haven't Broken That Bad Habit + How to Break It
If you've tried to break a habit, addiction or pattern but have met with little success, it's ok. Instead of looking at the situation as a problem,...
What I Learned From My Favorite Yoga Teacher
Jamie Dresselhaus, at Hot Yoga for Life, not only changed my relationship with yoga, but she ultimately saved my life. The best teachers show us...
Who Are You Trying To Impress?
Only 4% of women around the world would describe themselves as beautiful, 72% of young women feel “tremendous pressure to be beautiful,” and over 54%...
7 Mantras To Help You Out Of Any Rut
I spent eight years climbing the corporate ladder, working in advertising as a senior art director on huge accounts like Frito-Lay, Coca Cola and...
How To Break Free From A Toxic Relationship
In my last relationship, I stayed long past the relationship’s expiration date. Desperately hoping things would change, I sacrificed myself in the...
20 Dumb Ways You Settle For Less
We all have habits and daily routines, but some of those habits can unconsciously keep us from reaching our goals.
Why Your Detox Isn't Working (And How To Jump-Start It!)
I've tried diets, detoxes and fasts before, but the weight and unhealthy habits always came back. After overcoming a series of major life stresses —...
Downward Dog And Juicing Won't Make You Healthy. Here's Why.
All the trends and buzz words in the health industry — words like detox, diet and gluten intolerant — have my head spinning.
15 Signs You're A True Yogi
What do you think of when you hear the term yogi? The term yogi has many connotations. I used to think a true yogi was someone who could perfect all...
Yoga Saved My Life: 5 Transformational Lessons Learned On The Mat
Over the past eight years, my relationship with yoga has changed drastically. At first, I was a lot like a child learning to ride a bicycle. The...
From Breakdown To Breakthrough In 3 Easy Steps
A few years ago I left everything I knew behind — a corporate job, a large salary, a dead-end relationship — all in an effort to find true happiness....