178 Articles by Shannon Kaiser
Shannon Kaiser
20 Limiting Beliefs I'm Done With (And Won't Be Carrying Into The New Decade)
"I'm done with waiting for my big break."
5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On
We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.
5 Ways To Reconnect To Your Spirituality When You Feel Tired & Overwhelmed
No. 5: Follow your joy route.
6 Surefire Ways To Move Closer Toward Your True Purpose In Life
Step 1: Identify your core values.
5 Practices For Couples Seeking To Deepen Their Connection
Get even closer to your person.
What We Need To Know About Suicide When There Are No Warning Signs
"The goal is giving people who suffer a voice and allowing them to be heard."
The Secret To Staying Grounded Anytime, Anywhere (From A Full-Time World Traveler)
"The journey is the reward."
The 4 Nonnegotiables For Epic Solo Travel
"Being alone doesn’t mean you are lonely, especially when you enjoy your own company."
The Mantras That Helped Me Recover From Anxiety & Depression
The simple words that let one woman to totally reclaim her life.
Why I'm Solo Traveling For 365 Days Straight
You get to choose your fears. Don’t let them choose you.
9 Questions We Should All Ask Ourselves Before The New Year
Ditch the resolution list and ask these instead.
15 Self-Care Ideas To Try When Everything Seems Impossible
Do one and watch your day transform.
The Common Beliefs You May Not Realize Are Holding You Back
It's time to re-examine your beliefs about giving and receiving.
6 Truths That Empowered Me To Love Myself On MY Terms
"Sometimes self-love is saying no to others so you can say yes to yourself."
Unexpected Signs You're On The Right Path (Even When You Feel Totally Lost)
Does everything in your life feel easy and comfortable? That's a sure sign you're not growing. Turns out the struggle is where the magic happens.
5 Life-Changing Questions To Ask Yourself When You’re Feeling Unmotivated
"Comparison kills joy. Stay in your own lane." —Brené Brown
I Traveled 9 Countries In 6 Months: Here's What I Learned
Last year, I traveled across three continents and nine countries over the course of six months. Here's what I learned.
The Kindness Project: How This Split-Second Action Can Completely Change Your Day
Despite our differences, we really are more alike than we realize. We all want connection; we all want love; we all want to be heard and seen.
5 Life-Changing Epiphanies I Had While Meditating In South Korea
"Every experience is an opportunity."
The 4 Worst Things To Say To Someone Who's Lonely
"Loneliness is walking down a crowded street or having thousands of Facebook [friends] and Twitter followers, [and still feeling] there is no one to...