Spirituality
Personal Growth

5 Mindsets That Might Be Holding You Back & How To Move On

We tell ourselves lies that keep us stuck.

#anxiety #affirmations
Shannon Kaiser
November 7 2019
Spirituality
Personal Growth
Love
Mental Health

What We Need To Know About Suicide When There Are No Warning Signs

"The goal is giving people who suffer a voice and allowing them to be heard."

#news #depression
Shannon Kaiser
June 12 2018
Travel
Travel

The 4 Nonnegotiables For Epic Solo Travel

"Being alone doesn’t mean you are lonely, especially when you enjoy your own company."

#empowerment #feminism #Purpose #Journey
Shannon Kaiser
March 2 2018
Personal Growth

The Mantras That Helped Me Recover From Anxiety & Depression

The simple words that let one woman to totally reclaim her life.

#empowerment #gratitude
Shannon Kaiser
February 14 2018
Travel

Why I'm Solo Traveling For 365 Days Straight

You get to choose your fears. Don’t let them choose you.

#anxiety
Shannon Kaiser
January 27 2018
Personal Growth

9 Questions We Should All Ask Ourselves Before The New Year

Ditch the resolution list and ask these instead.

#Purpose #Journey
Shannon Kaiser
December 27 2017
Personal Growth

The Common Beliefs You May Not Realize Are Holding You Back

It's time to re-examine your beliefs about giving and receiving.

#personal growth #self-awareness #self-care #self-acceptance
Shannon Kaiser
August 28 2017

6 Truths That Empowered Me To Love Myself On MY Terms

"Sometimes self-love is saying no to others so you can say yes to yourself."

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
August 3 2017

Unexpected Signs You're On The Right Path (Even When You Feel Totally Lost)

Does everything in your life feel easy and comfortable? That's a sure sign you're not growing. Turns out the struggle is where the magic happens.

#happiness #abundance #personal growth #self-care
Shannon Kaiser
June 2 2017
Personal Growth

5 Life-Changing Questions To Ask Yourself When You’re Feeling Unmotivated

"Comparison kills joy. Stay in your own lane." —Brené Brown

#empowerment #Purpose #Journey
Shannon Kaiser
May 11 2017
Travel

I Traveled 9 Countries In 6 Months: Here's What I Learned

Last year, I traveled across three continents and nine countries over the course of six months. Here's what I learned.

#happiness #abundance #wellness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
May 8 2017

The Kindness Project: How This Split-Second Action Can Completely Change Your Day

Despite our differences, we really are more alike than we realize. We all want connection; we all want love; we all want to be heard and seen.

#friendship #happiness #personal growth
Shannon Kaiser
April 25 2017
Friendships

The 4 Worst Things To Say To Someone Who's Lonely

"Loneliness is walking down a crowded street or having thousands of Facebook [friends] and Twitter followers, [and still feeling] there is no one to...

#friendship #depression
Shannon Kaiser
December 24 2016