Seth Casteel is an award-winning photographer and an established member of the animal rescue community. Casteel is also the author of the New York Times bestseller Underwater Dogs, and his work has been featured in various media, including the New York Times, National Geographic Magazine, Huffington Post, Washington Post, the Today show, Business Insider, and Animal Planet, as well as on the front page of outlets AOL, MSN, Yahoo, and hundreds of others. His amazing photographs have taken over both Facebook and Twitter with a combined 150 million views on social media sites. His two dogs, Nala and Fred-bop, have accepted the fact that they will be photographed every single day.