5 Articles by Sean Devenport

Sean Devenport

3 Steps To Organize Your Creativity

I'm not the most organized person you'll ever meet. Anyone who's ever spent more than 10 minutes around me, or the lucky few who have seen the inside...

#yoga #creativity #tips
March 13 2013
Recovery

3 Reasons Why You Need A Restorative Yoga Practice

How often do you stop to truly relax and connect to yourself?

#meditation #relaxation #personal growth #yoga
January 29 2013
Routines

3 Things You Must Do to Never Get Injured in Yoga

I challenge you to consider three key characteristics of a safe yoga class.

#yoga
November 20 2012
Personal Growth

5 Secrets of the Wholehearted

Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.

#personal growth #yoga #vulnerability
November 7 2012
Personal Growth

How I Learned to Be Vulnerable

Vulnerability is part of yoga and a part of our lives.

#love #relationships #personal growth
October 17 2012