5 Articles by Sean Devenport
Sean Devenport
3 Steps To Organize Your Creativity
I'm not the most organized person you'll ever meet. Anyone who's ever spent more than 10 minutes around me, or the lucky few who have seen the inside...
Sean Devenport
March 13 2013
3 Reasons Why You Need A Restorative Yoga Practice
How often do you stop to truly relax and connect to yourself?
Sean Devenport
January 29 2013
3 Things You Must Do to Never Get Injured in Yoga
I challenge you to consider three key characteristics of a safe yoga class.
Sean Devenport
November 20 2012
5 Secrets of the Wholehearted
Those who have embraced vulnerability as a key emotion in their existence share a few common characteristics.
Sean Devenport
November 7 2012
How I Learned to Be Vulnerable
Vulnerability is part of yoga and a part of our lives.
Sean Devenport
October 17 2012