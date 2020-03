Scott Ginsberg is the author of numerous books, including 365 Daily Meditations for On and Off the Mat: A Year in Hot Yoga. He is a TEDx speaker, international business consultant, singer/songwriter, and the world record holder of wearing nametags. He is a community leader at Yoga Tribe Brooklyn, where he is a daily practitioner and the managing editor of its award-winning blog. Learn more at www.nametagscott.com.