Scott Brunning
Scott Brunning is an expert coach and the lead exercise physiologist for Retrofit, a provider of weight-management and disease-prevention programs. Scott’s life has been centered around health and wellness, working in aerobics centers and also teaching fitness and wellness classes. His goal is guiding his clients toward a healthier lifestyle, helping them find a realistic approach to weight loss that fits into their life while helping them understand that healthy living is a journey, not a destination.