Yoga has had a place in my life for 25 years. It has always been a path to feeling centred in my body, heart and mind. I teach yoga because I have a talent that I wish to give away and I’ve always found it rewarding to inspire others, helping them to reach their full potential. I’m very fortunate to run YogaOne, a yoga school in Dunsborough, Western Australia. I’m also an environmental consultant and busy mum of two energetic boys, whom are constantly challenging me and teaching me to be a better person. When I’m not doing yoga you'll find me ocean swimming, surfing, and beach running. My happy place is at the beach, where I feel most connected to life’s energy. Check out my website and follow me on Instagram!