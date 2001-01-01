Sarah Starr
Since 2001, Sarah Starr, host of internationally syndicated “Happy Yoga with Sarah Starr”, has conducted classes such as “Power of Now” and “Breathing Peace” with thousands of people in national workshops and conferences. Her inspiring work has landed features in numerous local, national and international publications, radio and news segments. Sarah encourages her students to relax, breathe and smile, as they become the watchers of their thoughts, worries and distracting mind dialogue. "If you’re not having fun, you're not BEing Yoga." For more information on upcoming workshops, events and Happy Yoga, visit Sarah's website sarahspeaks.com and happyyoga.tv