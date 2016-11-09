5 Articles by Sarah Rusca Cline

Sarah Rusca Cline

Personal Growth

My Husband Cheated On Me. Here's How I Recovered

"My own life was a dirty little secret, it was a lie, and it was a sham."

#relationships #personal growth #divorce #cheating
November 9 2016
Love

6 Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Married A Cheater

"Cheating is not a mistake. Cheating is a choice."

#relationships #marriage #cheating
October 5 2016
Love

6 Signs It's Time To Have A Serious Conversation About Your Relationship

The following six relationship red flags should be taken seriously and addressed quickly. You may find that when you put in the work to fix them...

#relationships #self-awareness #communication
February 1 2016
Personal Growth
I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating On Me. Here's Why I Married Him Anyway

My reality was shattered, but I couldn’t process the thought of leaving him.

#healing #relationships #marriage #personal growth
November 9 2015