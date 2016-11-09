5 Articles by Sarah Rusca Cline
Sarah Rusca Cline
My Husband Cheated On Me. Here's How I Recovered
"My own life was a dirty little secret, it was a lie, and it was a sham."
November 9 2016
6 Things I Wish I'd Known Before I Married A Cheater
"Cheating is not a mistake. Cheating is a choice."
October 5 2016
6 Signs It's Time To Have A Serious Conversation About Your Relationship
The following six relationship red flags should be taken seriously and addressed quickly. You may find that when you put in the work to fix them...
February 1 2016
5 Truths About Emotionally Unavailable People (From Someone Who Once Was One)
Here's how you can deal with emotionally unavailable people.
December 11 2015
I Knew My Boyfriend Was Cheating On Me. Here's Why I Married Him Anyway
My reality was shattered, but I couldn’t process the thought of leaving him.
November 9 2015