3 Articles by Sarah Kagan

Cocoa-Almond Breakfast Cookies (Vegan & Gluten Free!)

Take a look at that triple chocolate, brown butter-infused cookie in the window. You know, the one that’s sitting next to the streusel coffee cake...

#gluten-free recipe #healthy recipes #healthy foods #food #vegan recipes
February 19 2014

How An Injury To My Body Helped Me Heal My Mind

I decided I would run 1,000 miles in 2013. It was a respectable number, but one that would ultimately be more a test of my determination than my...

#running #healing #mind body connection #wellness #personal growth
Sarah Kagan
June 20 2013