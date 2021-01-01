Sarah Christie
Sarah is a certified Fitness Nutritional Coach through the National Exercise and Sports Trainer Association (NCCA accredited). Sarah is a trained facilitator through Stanford University School of Medicine's licensed Chronic Disease Self Management Program. She is the owner of Healthy Harmony, providing holistic wellness and plant-based nutritional coaching. Sarah is a health & wellness writer, and a mentor for BakeSpace Cafe, where she teaches plant based culinary skills to those who are eager to learn. Say hi and connect with others growing healthy together Facebook.com/HealthyHarmony or HealthyHarmony.org.