Coppersmith & author

Sara Dahmen is a coppersmith, award-winning author and novelist, and entrepreneur. Sara has published over 100 articles as a contributing editor for various trade magazines, has written for Edible and Root Bone, among others, and spoke at TEDx Rapid City. One of the only female coppersmiths in America (if not the only), Sara has had a varied career, from her first job in marketing to building an award-winning wedding planning business to writing historical fiction. Her love of deep historical research led to her current work as a metalsmith of vintage and modern cookware. Sara is also the author of the non-fiction book on the history, science, use, and care of cookware, Copper, Iron, and Clay: A Smith’s Journey, which features interviews from the biggest makers in the world, from Lodge to Ruffoni to Mauviel and more.