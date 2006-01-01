Diabetes Expert

Roy Taylor, M.D. is a Professor of Medicine and Metabolism at the University of Newcastle and author of Life Without Diabetes: The Definitive Guide to Understanding and Reversing Type 2 Diabetes. During his career, he has cared for patients admitted with medical emergencies, for people with diabetes, and for women in pregnancy with medical conditions. Since 1981 he has pursued the basic cause of type 2 diabetes, studying fat cells, muscle cells, and the liver. In 2006 he put forward the Twin Cycle Hypothesis, which predicted that people with type 2 diabetes should be able to return to normal by losing a substantial amount of weight. This was proven in 2011, and among other studies, led to the Diabetes Remission Clinical Trial. This trial showed that achieving remission of type 2 diabetes for at least 2 years was feasible under a primary care physician.