mbg Contributing Writers

Roxanna Namavar, D.O is an adult psychiatrist focusing on integrative health. She completed her residency training at the University of Virginia Health-System and currently has a private practice in New York City. Namavar is a board certified fellow in anti-aging and regenerative medicine through the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine, a certified auricular acupuncturist and is trained in hypnosis. She uses personal treatments, including psychotherapy, vitamin infusions, and behavioral and cognitive therapies among others to treat her patients.

Catherine Waldrop, M.D. is a physician with a background in psychiatry and extensive experience as medical director of two healthcare companies. She is a graduate of Brown University, Columbia University, and the University of Virginia School of Medicine. Dr. Waldrop splits her time between New York, Latin America, and London.