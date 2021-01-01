mbg Contributor

Known as The Rock-Star Shaman for today’s modern times, Alyson Charles unites the wisdoms of earth (rock) and sky (star). As a spiritual teacher, spirit animal medium, TV host and keynote speaker, Charles is revolutionizing the way ancient wisdom merges with the world today.

Her ability to connect with others, share energy and wisdom, and be a powerful catalyst for change has ignited a global phenomenon. Oprah Magazine selected Alyson's guided shamanic spirit animal journey as a "Top Meditation to Try." She's also worked with The New York Times, National Geographic, Forbes, ELLE, SELF, and more.