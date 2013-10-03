6 Articles by Robert Augustus Masters, Ph.D.
Robert Augustus Masters, Ph.D.
How To Get A Grip On Your Jealousy
Of all the emotions that we find painful, jealousy is probably the one that stabs most sharply.
Why Being Committed Can Bring You Freedom
In any commitment, we are making a choice not to make a bunch of other choices. That is, we are embracing a particular set of limitations. In a...
How To Deal With Yourself When You're Jealous
If we are habituated to give love only when we’re already being loved and feeling loved, we will be hit especially hard by jealousy. When we depend on...
What Is Emotional Intimacy & Why Should We Care?
To be intimate with our emotions is no small undertaking; doing so requires far more than simply being able to openly express and talk about them.
How To Set Healthy Boundaries
Healthy boundaries protect what needs to be protected.
7 Ways To Emotionally Connect With Your Partner
These tips will help strengthen your relationship.