10 Articles by Rina Jakubowicz
Yoga For Core Strength: The Perfect Pose To Target Your Obliques
These variations on side plank pose will strengthen the obliques—those often neglected (but still super important) muscles on either side of your...
Yoga For Your Core: Drills To Help You (Finally!) Do A Handstand
Handstands require serious balance and strength, both of which radiate from your center. But what if you can't do one? Not to worry: These drills will...
Yoga For Your Core: Poses For A Strong, Toned Back
Strengthening all 360 degrees of your middle is imperative for a healthy spine and body.
Yoga For A Strong Core: The Only Move You'll Ever Need
If you do only one yoga pose this week, make it this one.
8 Great Yoga Moves For A Complete Core Workout
Make this sequence as badass as possible.
Fire Up Your Core With These 7 Yoga Moves
A strong core can help us move through life with more ease and less injury, so that we are more readily available to others.
5 Steps To Conquering Crow Pose
You can do this!
9 "Selfless-Partner" Yoga Poses To Create Conscious Connection
Our lives outside of our relationships are so busy and chaotic, it can prove quite challenging to stay connected to our partners when we are...
11 Yoga Poses To Calm Your Mind & Invigorate Your Body
For optimal mental and physical health