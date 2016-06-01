10 Articles by Rina Jakubowicz

Yoga For Core Strength: The Perfect Pose To Target Your Obliques

These variations on side plank pose will strengthen the obliques—those often neglected (but still super important) muscles on either side of your...

June 1 2016
Yoga For Your Core: Drills To Help You (Finally!) Do A Handstand

Handstands require serious balance and strength, both of which radiate from your center. But what if you can't do one? Not to worry: These drills will...

May 25 2016
Yoga For Your Core: Poses For A Strong, Toned Back

Strengthening all 360 degrees of your middle is imperative for a healthy spine and body.

May 17 2016
Yoga For A Strong Core: The Only Move You'll Ever Need

If you do only one yoga pose this week, make it this one.

March 16 2016
8 Great Yoga Moves For A Complete Core Workout

Make this sequence as badass as possible.

July 17 2015

Fire Up Your Core With These 7 Yoga Moves

A strong core can help us move through life with more ease and less injury, so that we are more readily available to others.

July 5 2015
9 "Selfless-Partner" Yoga Poses To Create Conscious Connection

Our lives outside of our relationships are so busy and chaotic, it can prove quite challenging to stay connected to our partners when we are...

May 26 2015
