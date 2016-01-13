7 Articles by Rima Bazzi
5-Ingredient Healthy Brownie Bars
These nutritious raw brownie bars are so gooey and rich — they're the perfect snack for a sweet tooth
Holiday Recipe Makeover: Gingerbread Cookies (Vegan + Gluten-Free)
These adorable gingerbread people smell a lot like Christmas, and the warm, festive spices bring so much flavor. The recipe is easy to make, too — it...
Caramelized Pecan Chocolate Banana Bread (Yesss!)
This recipe is so simple to prepare, amazingly healthy, and delicious!
Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)
These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...
Make These Better-For-You Brownies With Just 6 Ingredients
Ever heard of brownies that are actually nutritious?
Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl
What I love about my lifestyle is that I treat myself to healthy and very delicious meals and I never have to feel guilty about it. That’s the way it...
Next-Level Overnight Oats With Strawberry Chia Jam (Just 6 Ingredients!)
I love to get creative with my overnight oats and my newest creation involves my homemade strawberry chia jam — and it tastes like absolute heaven.