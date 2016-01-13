7 Articles by Rima Bazzi

Rima Bazzi

Recipes

5-Ingredient Healthy Brownie Bars

These nutritious raw brownie bars are so gooey and rich — they're the perfect snack for a sweet tooth

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #raw foods recipes #food
Rima Bazzi
January 13 2016

Holiday Recipe Makeover: Gingerbread Cookies (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

These adorable gingerbread people smell a lot like Christmas, and the warm, festive spices bring so much flavor. The recipe is easy to make, too — it...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Rima Bazzi
December 5 2015
Recipes

Caramelized Pecan Chocolate Banana Bread (Yesss!)

This recipe is so simple to prepare, amazingly healthy, and delicious!

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #healthy recipes #food
Rima Bazzi
November 28 2015

Sweet Treat: Spiced Almond Squares (Vegan + Gluten-Free)

These spiced almond squares were inspired by a Lebanese dessert called sfouf, which is mainly made of semolina, wheat flour, sugar, vegetable oil, and...

#recipes #gluten-free recipe #dessert #food #vegan recipes
Rima Bazzi
October 15 2015
Recipes

Make These Better-For-You Brownies With Just 6 Ingredients

Ever heard of brownies that are actually nutritious?

#dessert #vegan
Rima Bazzi
October 2 2015

Unbelievably Healthy & Creamy Raw Chocolate Smoothie Bowl

What I love about my lifestyle is that I treat myself to healthy and very delicious meals and I never have to feel guilty about it. That’s the way it...

#smoothie #recipes #smoothies #vegan #raw foods recipes
Rima Bazzi
September 24 2015

Next-Level Overnight Oats With Strawberry Chia Jam (Just 6 Ingredients!)

I love to get creative with my overnight oats and my newest creation involves my homemade strawberry chia jam — and it tastes like absolute heaven.

#recipes #vegan #breakfast #food #vegan recipes
Rima Bazzi
August 30 2015