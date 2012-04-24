4 Articles by Rikke Uberg Andersen

Rikke Uberg Andersen

Recipes

Delicious Vegan Carrot Ginger Soup

Who doesn’t love a delicious, simple, and healthy soup?

#MBG_ES
Rikke Uberg Andersen
April 24 2012
Personal Growth

The Importance of Letting Yourself Feel

If we never cry, feel sad or angry, our emotions will gather up and wait for an opportunity to explode.

#healing #relationships #happiness #mindfulness #personal growth
Rikke Uberg Andersen
April 9 2012
Recipes
Personal Growth

10 Quotes to Remind You to Love Yourself

It's no secret that we tend to look for flaws within ourselves and that we're our own worst critics. We always find something that we don't like and...

#Wayne Dyer #love #personal growth quotes #relationships #Buddha
Rikke Uberg Andersen
March 6 2012