Founder, Green Zebra

Rhys Roberts is the founder of Green Zebra Health, an Australian company that wants to change the world with its "healthy living" mantra.

After being the type of guy to run half-marathons for fun, Rhys suffered a series of major health setbacks through 2013/14. Disillusioned with traditional medical treatment, he set about transforming his life with the belief that the journey to healthy living is a lifelong pursuit.



Rhys' life motto is: "Choice Not Chance Determines Destiny", and he can usually be found in Tasmania, Australia, trying to live by that each and every day.