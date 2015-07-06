37 Articles by Rebecca Butler

Rebecca Butler

11 Signs You Need A Spiritual Detox & How To Make It Happen

Just like the body, the soul needs the occasional cleansing.

#happiness #detox #spirituality
Rebecca Butler
July 6 2015
Why I Wish I Hadn't Judged My Mother Before She Passed Away

There's no wisdom in judgment, but many of us are trained to judge from a very early age. In the journey of losing my mother, I had a really...

#death #personal growth #weight loss #body image #self-acceptance
Rebecca Butler
September 5 2014

My Mom Died Of ALS. Here's What The Ice Bucket Challenge Means To Me

In 2012, I lost my sweet, beautiful, amazingly kind mother to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). By the time my mother...

#love #disease #death #gratitude #personal growth
Rebecca Butler
August 20 2014
11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self

If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...

#love #happiness #forgiveness #personal growth #aging
Rebecca Butler
July 21 2014

All I Need To Know About Life I Learned From My Toddler

I have a toddler. Her name is Daisy, and she's adorable. Of course, on some days I'm reminded why the expression “The Terrible Twos” exists, but on...

#love #happiness #personal growth #motherhood #parenting
Rebecca Butler
June 4 2014

6 Lessons I Learned From A 365-Day Handstand Challenge

In 2004, I was living in the suburbs as a single mom because it was more affordable than city living. This meant it was really difficult to go out on...

#acceptance #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
May 14 2014

5 Steps To Tap Into The Power Of The Spring Equinox

Spring is a time when ladybugs land on window sills, flowering buds begin to emerge and birds start singing their morning songs again. As the spring...

#meditation #change #wellness #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
March 20 2014

10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Yoga

When you teach yoga for a living, you see and hear many things that kind of blow your mind. So I've been inspired to create a list to share with the...

#healing #awareness #happiness #wellness #yoga
Rebecca Butler
February 27 2014

Why We Should Find Gratitude & Beauty In Everything

Look around. See those little elements all around you for which you can be grateful. Yes, I know. Sometimes the view is crowded. Sometimes you can’t...

#gratitude #wellness #personal growth #compassion #self-acceptance
Rebecca Butler
February 24 2014

8 Steps To Invite Miracles Into Your Life

We all want to feel unending enthusiasm and love for life. We all long for miracles. What if they're easier to invoke than you think? Recently, I...

#love #manifestation #happiness #joy #wellness
Rebecca Butler
February 4 2014

3 Love-Based Ways To Reach Your Highest Potential

One of the most difficult questions I ask my students is: What do you want? You might be surprised how many of us draw a blank in the face of this...

#love #personal growth #goal setting #compassion #inspiration
Rebecca Butler
January 15 2014

7 Simple Steps To Make 2014 Your Best Year Yet

It’s hard to believe that it’s already goal-planning time again, but it is. I’m soon leading a goal-planning session at my studio, so I thought I’d...

#holidays #gratitude #meditation #change #goal setting
Rebecca Butler
December 27 2013

What I Learned When My Life Unraveled

I got married too early. I was 23 when I tied the knot. At 24, I started panicking in the shower. It was a maddening experience. I wanted to just take...

#relationships #happiness #pregnancy #personal growth #inspiration
Rebecca Butler
December 18 2013

9 Steps To Stop Doubting & Start Living

Recently, I was discussing with someone the importance of trusting the universe. Implicit trust. Faith. Recognizing that everything happens for a...

#meditation #personal growth #creativity #healthy foods
Rebecca Butler
October 18 2013
What I Told A Group Of Middle Schoolers About Joy

I had the opportunity today to do something I’ve dreamed of for a long time: a local school asked me to speak to middle school students on Positivity...

#love #happiness #joy #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
October 8 2013

Why You Need To Feel Everything, Even Pain

One of my favorite themes to teach on the yoga mat is to “Stay in Feeling.” This is a tool that serves us both on and off the mat. We often morph into...

#love #happiness #joy #personal growth #yoga
Rebecca Butler
August 5 2013