37 Articles by Rebecca Butler
Rebecca Butler
11 Signs You Need A Spiritual Detox & How To Make It Happen
Just like the body, the soul needs the occasional cleansing.
You Deserve A Life You Love. Here's How I Learned That Lesson
What makes you happy?
How To Change Your Life To Become Truly Happy
Live your best life.
How To Trust That The Universe Will Give You Exactly What You Need
Find your best life.
What I Learned From An Old Friend In The City Where My Life Fell Apart
How running into an old friend helped me start my healing journey.
Why I Wish I Hadn't Judged My Mother Before She Passed Away
There's no wisdom in judgment, but many of us are trained to judge from a very early age. In the journey of losing my mother, I had a really...
My Mom Died Of ALS. Here's What The Ice Bucket Challenge Means To Me
In 2012, I lost my sweet, beautiful, amazingly kind mother to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS, or Lou Gehrig’s disease). By the time my mother...
11 Things I Want To Say To My 16-Year-Old Self
If I could speak to that 16-year-old girl, the one bound up in fear of what others think, in fear of her own family life, in fear of never making a...
All I Need To Know About Life I Learned From My Toddler
I have a toddler. Her name is Daisy, and she's adorable. Of course, on some days I'm reminded why the expression “The Terrible Twos” exists, but on...
6 Lessons I Learned From A 365-Day Handstand Challenge
In 2004, I was living in the suburbs as a single mom because it was more affordable than city living. This meant it was really difficult to go out on...
5 Steps To Tap Into The Power Of The Spring Equinox
Spring is a time when ladybugs land on window sills, flowering buds begin to emerge and birds start singing their morning songs again. As the spring...
10 Things I Wish Everyone Knew About Yoga
When you teach yoga for a living, you see and hear many things that kind of blow your mind. So I've been inspired to create a list to share with the...
Why We Should Find Gratitude & Beauty In Everything
Look around. See those little elements all around you for which you can be grateful. Yes, I know. Sometimes the view is crowded. Sometimes you can’t...
8 Steps To Invite Miracles Into Your Life
We all want to feel unending enthusiasm and love for life. We all long for miracles. What if they're easier to invoke than you think? Recently, I...
3 Love-Based Ways To Reach Your Highest Potential
One of the most difficult questions I ask my students is: What do you want? You might be surprised how many of us draw a blank in the face of this...
7 Simple Steps To Make 2014 Your Best Year Yet
It’s hard to believe that it’s already goal-planning time again, but it is. I’m soon leading a goal-planning session at my studio, so I thought I’d...
What I Learned When My Life Unraveled
I got married too early. I was 23 when I tied the knot. At 24, I started panicking in the shower. It was a maddening experience. I wanted to just take...
9 Steps To Stop Doubting & Start Living
Recently, I was discussing with someone the importance of trusting the universe. Implicit trust. Faith. Recognizing that everything happens for a...
What I Told A Group Of Middle Schoolers About Joy
I had the opportunity today to do something I’ve dreamed of for a long time: a local school asked me to speak to middle school students on Positivity...
Why You Need To Feel Everything, Even Pain
One of my favorite themes to teach on the yoga mat is to “Stay in Feeling.” This is a tool that serves us both on and off the mat. We often morph into...