Journalist & Author

Rachel Wilkerson Milleris a professional writer and editor who focuses on service journalism. She is the author of Dot Journaling—A Practical Guide and The Art Of Showing Up, and is currently the deputy editor of VICE Life. Previously, she was a senior lifestyle editor at BuzzFeed and her writing has also appeared in The New York Times, Huffington Post, the Hairpin, and SELF. Miller has been a guest on NPR, the Today show, and Good Morning America and lives in Brooklyn.